Remembering Satish Shah: Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai Co-Star Rupali Ganguly Keeps His Unmatched Legacy Alive With Heartwarming Posts

Mumbai: Television superstar Rupali Ganguly has been constantly seen breaking down post the demise of Bollywood veteran Satish Shah. The actress who seems to be missing her favourite co-star has been sharing an umpteen number of video clips featuring Satish Shah from their iconic hit show Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai.

ALSO READ: Bollywood Mourns Veteran Actor Satish Shah: Amitabh Bachchan, Sushmita Sen, And Others Pay Heartfelt Tributes To Comedy Legend

While she has not captioned the stories shared on her social media stories, it is evident that the actress is missing Satish Shah, whom she dearly referred to as Kaka. During the actor's funeral, Rupali, who was one of the first people to attend, stayed till the very end. She was seen breaking down into tears and sobbing as she said farewell to the legendary star.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Rupali and Satish essayed the roles of the on-screen father-in-law and daughter-in-law in the iconic series Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. The respective roles of Monisha and Indravadan Sarabhai went on to become the most iconic characters of Indian television. For the uninitiated, Bollywood veteran Satish Shah passed away on the 15th of October, leaving fans in a state of shock.

ALSO READ: Rare Unseen Photos Of Satish Shah With Bollywood’s Biggest Celebrities: Shah Rukh Khan To Salman Khan - In Pics

Actors Sumeet Raghavan, Rajesh Kumar, JD Majethia, Deven Bhojani, Ratna Pathak Shah, and his other co-stars from his superhit show Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai attended the funeral. For the uninitiated, the actor passed away on Saturday due to kidney failure, as per reports.

He is survived by his wife, Madhu Shah. A prayer meet for Satish Shah was held in the city on the 27th of October. During the funeral, as the pyre burnt, the team of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai bid the most heartfelt goodbye to their beloved Indravadan.

The entire group were seen singing the title song of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai as they fought back tears and bid the veteran goodbye one final time.