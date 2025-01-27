Remo D’Souza Attends Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 Incognito Amid Threats, Takes Holy Dip In Ganga; Watch

Maha Kumbh 2025: Amid reports of life threats, renowned choreographer and filmmaker Remo D’Souza attended the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj, opting for a low-profile and incognito visit to seek spiritual blessings. Accompanied by his wife, Lizelle D’Souza, Remo shared glimpses of their spiritual journey on social media, captivating fans and followers.

In a video posted online, Remo can be seen taking the sacred dip in the holy Ganga, a ritual of immense spiritual significance during the Kumbh Mela. Dressed in all-black traditional attire with his face partially covered, he blended seamlessly into the crowd, ensuring his anonymity while soaking in the spiritual fervor of the event.

Another highlight of his visit was a serene moment captured on video, where Remo sought blessings from the revered Swami Kailashanand Giri Maharaj. In subsequent posts, both Remo and Lizelle were seen meeting the spiritual leader, further underlining the deep spiritual purpose of their journey.

Though Remo posted the video without a caption, he included hashtags like #harhargange, #mahakumbh2025, #mahakumbhmela2025, #uttarpradeshtourism, and #prayagraj, emphasizing the cultural and spiritual importance of the event.

Have a look:

As soon as he shared the video on social media, fans were quick to react. Many welcomed him to Prayagraj and his comment section was filled with chants of 'Har Har Mahadev.'

Recent media reports have highlighted alleged death threats directed at Remo D’Souza, along with other public figures such as Kapil Sharma, Rajpal Yadav, and Sugandha Mishra. An FIR has been filed in Mumbai, and authorities are actively investigating these claims. According to reports, the threatening emails were sent under the alias “BISHNU,” with claims of monitoring the targeted individuals.

One of these emails, reportedly sent to Rajpal Yadav, alleged a connection to Kapil Sharma’s show, which the sender claimed was sponsored by Salman Khan. However, Lizelle D’Souza dismissed these reports in an interview with Hindustan Times, clarifying that the emails were spam and had been misinterpreted by the media. “Even we read it in the media. We got spam emails on the company email ID regarding something else, for which we informed the cops. The cyber department is looking into it, and they also feel it’s spam,” she explained, assuring fans that there was no cause for concern.

Remo’s visit to the Maha Kumbh Mela, despite the circulating threats, underscores his unwavering spiritual devotion and his ability to connect with India’s rich cultural and religious heritage. His discreet yet impactful participation in this sacred event resonated deeply with fans, inspiring many to embrace spirituality in their own way.