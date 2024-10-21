Mumbai: Remo D'Souza has been making headlines for a few days over cheating on a dance troop and there is a class registered against him and his wife Lizelle. And now the couple has issued a joint statement reacting to the allegations against them and called it disheartening.

The joint statement was shared by Remo and his wife on Instagram that reads, "It has come to our notice through media reports that some complaints have been registered alleging fraud in regards to a certain dance troupe. It's disheartening that such information has been published. We would like to request everyone to abstain from spreading rumours before ascertaining true facts."

The statement further read, "We shall put our case forward in due time and will continue to cooperate with the authorities in every way possible as we have done so far. We would like to thank our family, friends and fans for the outpouring of love and continuous support. Love always Lizelle & Remo".

As per reports, the FIR has been registered by the complainant and his troupe claimed that they were allegedly cheated between 3018 and 2024. The troupe that performed on a television show and won the price of Rs 11.96 Cr alleged that Remo posed as if the group was theirs and claimed the prize money.

Talking about Remo is one of the most influential choreographers in Bollywood and has been the judge of several dance reality shows.