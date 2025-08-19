Renowned Actor Achyut Potdar Aka 'Kehna Kya Chahte Ho' Professor From 3 Idiots Dies At 91, Last Rites To Be Held Today

New Delhi: Veteran Hindi and Marathi actor Achyut Potdar breathed his last on Monday, August 18, 2025 at Jupiter Hospital in Thane, where he had been admitted due to health complications. His last rites will be held today in Thane. The exact cause of his death has not been revealed. He was 91.

Who Was Achyut Potdar?

The seasoned Indian actor had worked in over 125 Bollywood films, featured in 95 TV serials, 26 plays and 45 ads. Born in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, he spent his childhood in Indore. He post graduated with major in Economics and secured the top rank, getting the university medal.

He became a professor at Rewa, Madhya Pradesh, and later joined the Indian Army from which he retired as a captain in 1967. He also worked with Indian Oil as an executive for a period of nearly 25 years and retired at the age of 58 in 1992.

Known for his character roles in films, Achyut Potdar entered the Bollywood at 44.

The news of his death was also confirmed on social media by the official Instagram handle of Star Pravah by condoling the death. “A heartfelt tribute to senior actor Achyut Potdar… His smile, simplicity and honesty in every role will always be remembered,” read the note.

Achyut Potdar's Famous Role

He immortalised with his dialogue 'Kehna Kya Chahte Ho' from 3 Idiots in which he played the professor. He also worked in Aakrosh, Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyoon Aata Hai, Ardh Satya, Vijeta, Parinda, Narasimha, Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman, Damini – Lightning, Dhund: The Fog, Ekkees Toppon Ki Salaami, Karzzzz, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, Bhoothnath, Dabangg 2, Ferrari Ki Sawaari among others. He was also seen in tv series including Bharat Ek Khoj (Doordarshan), Shubh Mangal Savadhan, Mrs. Tendulkar, Wagle Ki Duniya, Aahat Season 1, Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo, Amita Ka Amit, Pradhanmantri and Aandolan to name a few.