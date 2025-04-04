Renowned Actor Manoj Kumar Aka Bharat Kumar Dies At 87 After Battling Prolonged Illness

New Delhi: Veteran actor-director Manoj Kumar, also known among his fans as Bharat Kumar breathed his last on Friday morning at Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. He was 87.

Known for his patriotic movies, Manoj Kumar died at around 4:03 am on April 4, 2025, as per ANI. His death was attributed to cardiogenic shock following an acute myocardial infarction. Additionally, he had been struggling with decompensated liver cirrhosis for several months, which contributed to his deteriorating health.

His son told ANI, "It's the grace of the god that he bid adieu to this world peacefully. His cremation will take place tomorrow."

Manoj Kumar's last rites will take place on Saturday.

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit condoled his demsie and added, "Sad to inform you all that legendary Dadasaheb Phalke award winner, doyen of Indian film industry, Shri Manoj Kumar ji is no more. He breathed his last at the Kokilaben Hospital in Andheri. It's a great loss to the industry. Manoj ji, will really miss you. We all kept meeting him quite occasionally. He was always full of life, always happy. The entire industry will miss him. A great soul like him, a great maker like him, will never be there in our industry."

Born Harikrishan Goswami on July 24, 1937, in Abbottabad (now in Pakistan), Manoj Kumar's made his acting debut with Fashion Brand (1957), followed by Sahara (1958), Chand (1959) and Honeymoon (1960). However, he got his first leading role in Kaanch Ki Gudiya (1961).

The first major commercial success came in 1962 with Vijay Bhatt's Hariyali Aur Rasta opposite Mala Sinha, followed by Shaadi (1962), Dr Vidya (1962) and Grahasti (1963).

He rose stardom with Raj Khosla's 1964 mystery thriller Woh Kaun Thi?.

His performances of patriotic characters in films like Upkar, Purab Aur Paschim, and Shaheed made him a national icon, earning him the nickname 'Bharat Kumar'.

He was the recipient of a National Film Award and seven Filmfare Awards, in varied categories. He was honoured the Padma Shri in 1992 and Dadasaheb Phalke Award; highest award in field of cinema in 2015 for his contribution to Indian cinema and arts.