Renowned Actress B Saroja Devi Dies At 87: Only Indian Actress To Play Lead Role In 161 Consecutive Films
B Saroja Devi is the only Indian actress to play lead heroine in 161 consecutive films in 29 years between 1955 and 1984.
New Delhi: Veteran South Indian actress B Saroja Devi (Bangalore Saroja Devi) breathed her last on July 14, 2025. The noted personality acted in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu and Hindi films over her illustrious and long movie career. She was 87.
B Saroja Devi acted in around 200 films over seven decades. She was popularly known as 'Abhinaya Saraswathi' (Saraswathi of acting) in Kannada and 'Kannadathu Paingili' (Kannada's Parrot) in Tamil. Hailed as one of the most successful actresses in the history of Indian cinema, B Saroja Devi suffered age-related ailments and breathed her last at her residence in rMalleswaram, Bengaluru, as per reports.
B Saroja Devi Illustrious Career
Known as the first female superstar of Kannada cinema, B Saroja got her big break with her movie, the Kannada film Mahakavi Kalidasa (1955) at the age of 17. In Telugu cinema, she made her debut with Panduranga Mahatyam (1957), and starred in a number of successful films until the late 1970s. She remained a top-notch star in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada cinema in the 70s and 80s.
Interestingly, B Saroja Devi is the only Indian actress to play lead heroine in 161 consecutive films in 29 years between 1955 and 1984. Saroja Devi success came with Honnappa Bhagavatar's Kannada film Mahakavi Kalidasa (1955), in which she played a supporting role.
B Saroja's Awards And Honours
National awards
2008 Lifetime Achievement Award by the Government of India, as a part of the celebrations of India's 60th independence day.
1992 Padma Bhushan
1969 Padma Shri
State awards
2009 - Kalaimamani Lifetime achievement award by the Government of Tamil Nadu
2009 - Dr. Rajkumar Lifetime Achievement Award by the Government of Karnataka
2009 - NTR National Award from Government of Andhra Pradesh for the second time for the year 2009
2001 - NTR National Award from Andhra Pradesh Government for the year 2001
1993 - Tamil Nadu Government's MGR Award
1988 - Karnataka Government's Rajyothsava award
1980 - Abhinandana-Kanchana Mala award by Karnataka State
1969 - Tamil Nadu State Film Award for Best Actress for Kula Vilakku
1965 - Abhinya Saraswathy honor by Karnataka
B Saroja Devi's Other awards
2024 - Lifetime Achievement award by Prajavani Cine Sammana
2009 - Natya Kaladhar Award— Tamil cinema, by Bharat Kalachar Chennai
2007 - NTR award for remarkable achievement by Karnataka Telugu Academy
2007-Rotary Sivaji Award by the Charitable Trust and Rotary Club of Chennai
2006- Honorary Doctorate from Bangalore University
2006- Vijay Award for Contribution to Tamil Cinema
2003- Dinakaran award for All-round Achievement
1997- Lifetime achievement awards by Cinema Express in Chennai
1994- Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award – South
The void created by her demise in the world of cinema can never be filled again.
May her soul rest in peace!
