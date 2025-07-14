Renowned Actress B Saroja Devi Dies At 87: Only Indian Actress To Play Lead Role In 161 Consecutive Films

New Delhi: Veteran South Indian actress B Saroja Devi (Bangalore Saroja Devi) breathed her last on July 14, 2025. The noted personality acted in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu and Hindi films over her illustrious and long movie career. She was 87.

B Saroja Devi acted in around 200 films over seven decades. She was popularly known as 'Abhinaya Saraswathi' (Saraswathi of acting) in Kannada and 'Kannadathu Paingili' (Kannada's Parrot) in Tamil. Hailed as one of the most successful actresses in the history of Indian cinema, B Saroja Devi suffered age-related ailments and breathed her last at her residence in rMalleswaram, Bengaluru, as per reports.

B Saroja Devi Illustrious Career

Known as the first female superstar of Kannada cinema, B Saroja got her big break with her movie, the Kannada film Mahakavi Kalidasa (1955) at the age of 17. In Telugu cinema, she made her debut with Panduranga Mahatyam (1957), and starred in a number of successful films until the late 1970s. She remained a top-notch star in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada cinema in the 70s and 80s.

Interestingly, B Saroja Devi is the only Indian actress to play lead heroine in 161 consecutive films in 29 years between 1955 and 1984. Saroja Devi success came with Honnappa Bhagavatar's Kannada film Mahakavi Kalidasa (1955), in which she played a supporting role.

B Saroja's Awards And Honours

National awards

2008 Lifetime Achievement Award by the Government of India, as a part of the celebrations of India's 60th independence day.

1992 Padma Bhushan

1969 Padma Shri

State awards

2009 - Kalaimamani Lifetime achievement award by the Government of Tamil Nadu

2009 - Dr. Rajkumar Lifetime Achievement Award by the Government of Karnataka

2009 - NTR National Award from Government of Andhra Pradesh for the second time for the year 2009

2001 - NTR National Award from Andhra Pradesh Government for the year 2001

1993 - Tamil Nadu Government's MGR Award

1988 - Karnataka Government's Rajyothsava award

1980 - Abhinandana-Kanchana Mala award by Karnataka State

1969 - Tamil Nadu State Film Award for Best Actress for Kula Vilakku

1965 - Abhinya Saraswathy honor by Karnataka



B Saroja Devi's Other awards

2024 - Lifetime Achievement award by Prajavani Cine Sammana

2009 - Natya Kaladhar Award— Tamil cinema, by Bharat Kalachar Chennai

2007 - NTR award for remarkable achievement by Karnataka Telugu Academy

2007-Rotary Sivaji Award by the Charitable Trust and Rotary Club of Chennai

2006- Honorary Doctorate from Bangalore University

2006- Vijay Award for Contribution to Tamil Cinema

2003- Dinakaran award for All-round Achievement

1997- Lifetime achievement awards by Cinema Express in Chennai

1994- Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award – South

The void created by her demise in the world of cinema can never be filled again.

May her soul rest in peace!