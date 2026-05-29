Renowned Folk singer Teejan Bai battles critical health condition: report

Teejan Bai admitted to hospital: Veteran Pandwani artist and Padma Vibhushan awardee Teejan Bai is battling critical health complications at the Medical Intensive Care Unit (MICU) of AIIMS Raipur, where she remains under constant medical supervision.

Pandwani artist Teejan Bai admitted to hospital

The 69-year-old folk legend was rushed to the hospital late Wednesday night after her condition suddenly worsened. Doctors treating her have described her condition as critical, citing multiple severe infections and organ complications.

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According to medical sources, Teejan Bai is suffering from a serious lung infection, bloodstream infection (sepsis), and acute kidney injury. Her blood pressure has reportedly remained dangerously low, while persistent infections continue to complicate her recovery.

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A specialised team of doctors, including experts in critical care, pulmonology, and haematology, is monitoring her condition round the clock. Hospital authorities said intensive treatment and life-support measures are being administered to stabilise the acclaimed artist.

Doctors revealed that Teejan Bai was brought to AIIMS Raipur in an extremely critical state and was immediately shifted to the MICU following preliminary assessment. While there has been some stabilisation in her condition, medical experts remain cautious and continue to monitor her closely.

About Teejan Bai

Born in 1956 in Ganiyari village near Bhilai in present-day Chhattisgarh, Teejan Bai rose from modest beginnings to become a towering figure in Indian folk culture.

Known for her distinctive performance style, Teejan Bai captivated audiences through dramatic narration and powerful singing, breathing life into characters and episodes from the Mahabharata with unmatched intensity.

Over a remarkable career spanning decades, she received several of the country’s highest civilian honours. She was awarded the Padma Shri in 1988, followed by the Padma Bhushan in 2003 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2019. In 1995, she was also honoured with the prestigious Sangeet Natak Akademi Award for her extraordinary contribution to Indian folk arts.

News of her deteriorating health has triggered widespread concern across the cultural fraternity and beyond. Political leaders, artists, admirers, and well-wishers from across the country have expressed prayers and support for her recovery.

The Chhattisgarh government, along with officials at AIIMS Raipur, has assured that every possible medical assistance is being extended to the veteran artist.

As Teejan Bai continues her fight for recovery, heartfelt prayers continue to pour in for the woman whose voice immortalised the epic tales of the Mahabharata and elevated Pandwani to global prominence.

(With IANS inputs)