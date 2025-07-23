Renowned Manipuri Theatre Exponent Ratan Thiyam Dies At 77: Condolences Pour, List Of His Plays, Awards & Honours

New Delhi: Famous theatre exponent from Manipur, Ratan Thiyam breathed his last on Wednesday, July 23, 2025 in Imphal. According to reports, the legendary Indian theatre maestro was suffering from prolonged illness and admitted at Regional Institute of Medical Science in Imphal. He was 77.

Sahitya Academy in their official X handle (formerly called Twitter) wrote, "Sad to know that a very distinguished playwright, director, writer, scholar, leading personality of "Theatre of Roots" and founder of Chorus Repertory Theatre, Sri Ratan Thiyam has passed away. He was one of the few directors who popularized ancient Indian traditions & touched millions of hearts through his works. His plays have been staged as well as adapted across the world. He will be missed in the Indian performance and literary circles."

Sad to know that a very distinguished playwright, director, writer, scholar, leading personality of "Theatre of Roots" and founder of Chorus Repertory Theatre, Sri Ratan Thiyam has passed away. He was one of the few directors who popularized ancient Indian traditions & touched… pic.twitter.com/3syQ7izowJ — Sahitya Akademi (@sahityaakademi) July 23, 2025

All India Radio (AIR) too extended condolences on X: Globally acclaimed Theatre personality Ratan Thiyam has passes away. Ratan Thiyam is known for his direction in the internally acclaimed dramas like "Chakrabvyuha", "Uttar Priyadarshi", "Hey Nungshibi Prithivi", "Chinglon Mapan Tampak ama".

He was honoured with Fringe First Award in the Edinburg International Festival 1987 for his play "Chakrabvyuha".

Globally acclaimed Theatre personality Ratan Thiyam has passes away.



Ratan Thiyam is known for his direction in the internally acclaimed dramas like "Chakrabvyuha", "Uttar Priyadarshi", "Hey Nungshibi Prithivi", "Chinglon Mapan Tampak ama".



He was honoured with Fringe First… pic.twitter.com/8aKPtWT5t1 — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) July 23, 2025

Who Was Ratan Thiyam

The iconic Indian playwright and theatre director, and the winner of Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 1987, was one of the prominent names behind 'theatre of roots' movement in Indian theatre, which started in the 1970s. Thiyam Nemai, as he was called used ancient Indian theatre traditions and forms in a contemporary context in his writings.

He was also a painter and into direction, writing and music.

Ratan Thiyam's Prolific Position

He worked as chairperson of the prestigious National School of Drama from 2013 to 2017. He had also worked as vice-chairman of Sangeet Natak Akademi before joining NSD. He was also the founder-director of Chorus Repertory Theatre, formed on the outskirts of Imphal, Manipur in 1976. He was awarded the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in Direction in 1987, given by Sangeet Natak Akademi, India's National Academy for Music, Dance and Drama, and the Padma Shri given by Government of India in 1989. He was awarded the 2012 Sangeet Natak Akademi Fellowship. In 2013, Ratan Thiyam received honorary D.lit. from Assam University, Silchar.

Ratan Thiyam's List Of Plays

Ratan Tahiyam's plays were strongly influenced by Natya Sastra, an Indian theatre style propounded by Bharata during the second century B.C., as also ancient Greek drama, and the Noh theatre of Japan, as per Wikipedia information.

Karanabharam (1979)

Imphal Imphal (1982)

Chakravyuha (1984)

Lengshonnei (1986) (An adaptation of Jean Anouilh's Antigone)

Uttar Priyadarshi (The Final Beatitude, by Hindi playwright Agyeya) (1996)

Chinglon Mapan Tampak Ama (Nine Hills One Valley)

Ritusamharam (Ritusamharam by Sanskrit playwright Kalidasa)

Andha Yug (The Blind Age, by Hindi playwright Dharamvir Bharati)

Wahoudok (Prologue)

Ashibagee Eshei (based on When We Dead Awaken, by Norwegian playwright Henrik Ibsen) (2008,

Lairembigee Eshei (Song of the Nymphs)

The King of Dark Chamber (Raja, 2012), based on a play Raja (1910) by Rabindranath Tagore

Ratan Thiyam's Honours

Here are the list of awards which the legendary theatre personality received in his lifetime:

1984: Indo-Greek Friendship Award, 1984 (Greece)

1987: Sangeet Natak Akademi Award

1987: Fringe Firsts Award, from Edinburgh International Festival

1989: Padma Shri

1990: Diploma of Cervantino International Festival, (Mexico)

2005: Kalidas Samman

2008: John D. Rockefeller Award

2011: Bharat Muni Samman

2012: Sangeet Natak Akademi Fellowship (Akademi Ratna)

2013: Bhupen Hazarika Foundation Award

His pathbreaking contribution in the world of Indian theatre is immense and the void will never be filled again.

May his soul rest in peace.