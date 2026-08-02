/Renowned mountaineer Nirmal Purja declared dead: Vikrant Massey to Sonam Kapoor - Celebrities bid farewell

Global tributes continue to pour in following the tragic demise of world-renowned Nepali climber Nirmal "Nimsdai" Purja, who died alongside nine other mountaineers after a massive avalanche struck Pakistan's Broad Peak in the Karakoram range.
The disaster occurred on July 30, when an international expedition led by Purja was struck by a devastating avalanche on the 8,047-meter peak. The tragic event also claimed the lives of seasoned Nepali guides Pur Bahadur "Yukta" Gurung and Nima Sherpa, alongside several other team members. Prior to the expedition, Purja had expressed his ambition to summit Broad Peak as part of a historical attempt to become the only person in the world to climb all 14 of the Earth's 8,000-meter peaks twice without supplemental oxygen.
News of Purja’s passing sent shockwaves through both the international climbing community and the entertainment industry, prompting an outpouring of emotional messages across social media.
Survivalist Bear Grylls reshared a heartfelt post dedicated to Purja, calling him a true hero and acknowledging how deeply the loss is being felt around the world.
Meanwhile, Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor posted a photograph taken with Purja, offering her prayers to his family and expressing her heartbreak over the tragic loss of all ten climbers.
Actors Vikrant Massey and Kubbra Sait also honoured the legendary mountaineer’s legacy on their social platforms.
Massey shared a famous clip of Purja declaring that his greatest strength was having no fear, adding that he wished he had met the icon in person.
Sait paid tribute to all the victims of the disaster by sharing photos of the team, along with informative posts introducing Purja’s extraordinary feats to a wider audience.
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