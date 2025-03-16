Renowned Music Director AR Rahman Hospitalized In Chennai

New Delhi: Top music director A.R. Rahman has been admitted to a corporate hospital in Chennai and was doing fine, sources said on Sunday.

The Oscar-winning composer was hospitalized on the previous night, though specific details about his condition have not been disclosed. His sudden admission to the hospital has raised concerns among his fans and the music industry.

A.R. Rahman, widely regarded as one of the most influential and successful composers in the global music industry, has a career spanning over three decades. His exceptional musical talent, versatility, and innovation have made him a household name, not only in India but also internationally.

His hospitalisation comes shortly after his ex-wife, Saira Banu, was admitted for a medical emergency and underwent surgery.

Rahman work on film scores like Roja, Dil Se, Lagaan, Slumdog Millionaire, and 127 Hours has won him prestigious awards, including two Academy Awards, two Grammy Awards, and a BAFTA Award.

In recognition of his extraordinary achievements, the Government of India conferred A.R. Rahman with the Padma Bhushan in 2010, the country’s third-highest civilian award. His work continues to inspire new generations of musicians and artists worldwide, and he remains a beloved figure in both the Indian and global music scenes.

While Rahman’s health scare has understandably concerned his supporters, his fans eagerly await further updates on his condition.

(With PTI Inputs)

