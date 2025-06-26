Renowned Padma Shri Poet Surendra Dubey Passes Away At 72

Noted Hindi humourist and satirist Surendra Dubey, widely admired for his wit-laced verse and distinctive literary voice, passed away on Thursday in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur following a heart attack. The 72-year-old poet, recipient of the Padma Shri award, breathed his last at the Advanced Cardiac Institute, where he was undergoing treatment.

With his passing, Chhattisgarh lost a mind whose poetry brought laughter and reflection in equal measure. A wave of grief swept through literary circles and admirers. Born on January 8, 1953, in Bemetara, Chhattisgarh, Dubey was not only a well-known poet but also an Ayurvedic doctor.

His contribution to Hindi satire found audiences not just across India but on international stages as well, with poetic recitations held in over a dozen cities in the US. He authored five acclaimed books and was a familiar voice on television poetry forums.

In recognition of his literary brilliance, the Government of India conferred upon him the Padma Shri in 2010. He was also honoured with the Chhattisgarh Ratna by the North America Chhattisgarh Association in Chicago. Dubey’s work resonated with profound insight masked in levity.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, he penned a widely shared poem aimed at lifting public morale. One memorable line encouraged readers to “laugh even at worn-out jokes… laugh and make antibodies,” capturing the resilience of humour during adversity.