Meet Raghu Rai: Man who photographed India's soul, passes away at 83

Veteran Indian photojournalist Raghu Rai, widely regarded as one of the pioneers of photography in the country, passed away on Sunday at the age of 83 after a two-year battle with cancer. Known for capturing some of the most defining visual records of modern India, Rai leaves behind a powerful legacy in global photojournalism.

Early Life and Career Beginnings

Born on December 18, 1942, in Jhang (now in Pakistan), Raghu Rai began his career in photography in the mid-1960s. He soon joined The Statesman in Delhi as a staff photographer, marking the beginning of a remarkable professional journey.

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Rise as an Independent Photojournalist

In 1976, Rai left his newspaper job to pursue freelance photography. His talent soon gained international recognition, and he went on to become Director of Photography at India Today from 1982 to 1992. He also served as a jury member for World Press Photo between 1990 and 1997.

Association with Henri Cartier-Bresson and Magnum Photos

Rai was mentored by legendary French photographer Henri Cartier-Bresson, who was deeply impressed by his work and recommended him for Magnum Photos in 1977. Magnum is one of the world’s most prestigious photography collectives, reserved for top global photographers.

Capturing India Through His Lens

Raghu Rai’s work is often described as a “visual record” of India’s history. He documented major events such as the Bhopal Gas Tragedy and also captured intimate portraits of prominent personalities including Mother Teresa and Indira Gandhi.

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Books and Major Works

He authored several acclaimed photography books, including Raghu Rai’s India: Reflections in Colour and Reflections in Black and White, which showcased his distinctive visual storytelling style.

Awards and Recognition

Rai received the Padma Shri in 1972 for his powerful images during the Bangladesh Liberation War. He was named “Photographer of the Year” in the United States in 1992. In 2017, he received a Lifetime Achievement Award from India’s Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, and in 2019, he won the Académie des Beaux-Arts Photography Award, one of the highest global honours in photography.