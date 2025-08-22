Renowned Punjabi Actor Jaswinder Bhalla, Best Known As Advocate Dhillon Dies At 65

New Delhi: Popular Punjabi actor-comedian Jaswinder Bhalla has breathed his last on early morning of Friday, August 22, 2025 at Fortis Hospital, Mohali. News 18 reported that his last rites will take place on Saturday (Aug 23) at Balongi.

Who Was Jaswinder Bhalla?

Jaswinder Bhalla began his professional career as a comedian in 1988 with Chhankata 88 and became an actor with film Dulla Bhatti. Besides movies, he did stage acts and tours. He travelled to Canada and Australia for his stage show Naughty Baba in Town.

He began his career as an Assistant Professor in the PAU, and was serving as a Professor and Head, Department of Extension Education when he retired from active service on 31 May 2020.

Jaswinder Bhalla was married to Parmdeep, a fine arts teacher in Chandigarh. The couple has a son Pukhraj Bhalla, who is also an actor.

Jaswinder Bhalla Prominent Films

Jaswinder Bhalla worked in hit Punjabi movies like Mahaul Theek Hai, Jija Ji, Jihne Mera Dil Luteya, Power cut, Kabaddi Once Again, Apan Phir Milange, Mel Kara De Rabba, Carry On Jatta, Jatt and Juliet, Jatt Airways.

His famous lines inclide 'Mein Taa Bhannduu Bullan Naal Akhrote', 'Je Chandigarh Dhaijoo Pinda Warga Taa Rehjooo' or 'Dhillon Ne Kaalaa Cot Aiven Ni Payeya'.

Through his art, he highlighted social evils like female foeticide, drugs and unemployment.

He was last seen in the 2024 release Shinda Shinda No Papa, featuring Gippy Grewal and Hina Khan in the lead roles.

May his soul rest in peace!