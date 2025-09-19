'Ya Ali' Singer Zubeen Garg Dies At 52 In Singapore

New Delhi: Renowned Assamese singer and multi-talented artist Zubeen Garg has reportedly passed away in a tragic scuba diving accident in Singapore, according to a report by Northeast Now.

While no official confirmation has been issued yet, initial reports suggest that the singer was rescued from the sea by Singapore police and rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was later declared dead.

Zubeen was in Singapore to participate in the North East Festival and was scheduled to perform today. The shocking news has left fans, supporters, and the Assamese community worldwide in mourning.

Known for his immense contributions to Indian music and cinema, Zubeen Garg was a prolific figure in the entertainment industry. Over the years, he had carved a niche as a singer-songwriter, composer, lyricist, music director, actor, filmmaker, screenwriter, poet, and philanthropist.

His sudden and untimely demise leaves a significant void in India's cultural and musical landscape.

Further details are awaited as official statements from authorities and the family are yet to be released.

Zubeen Garg began singing at the tender age of three and released his debut album, Anamika, in 1992. Some of his most popular Assamese albums include Maya, Zubeenor Gaan, Xabda, Pakhi, Shishu, and Jantra. In addition to his regional success, he lent his voice to several Hindi films such as Dil Se, Vaastav, Fiza, Asoka, Kaante, Gangster, and Krrish 3. However, it was his hit song "Ya Ali" from the 2006 romantic thriller Gangster: A Love Story, starring Emraan Hashmi, Kangana Ranaut, and Shiney Ahuja, that brought him widespread recognition beyond Assam.