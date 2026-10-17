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Renowned Tamil music director Deva passes away at 75 in Chennai

Veteran music composer Deva, affectionately known as 'Thenisai Thendral' and credited with pioneering Gaana music in Tamil cinema, passed away at a private hospital in Chennai at the age of 75.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 17, 2026, 12:27 PM IST|Updated: Oct 17, 2026, 12:27 PM IST
Renowned Tamil music director Deva passes away at 75 in Chennai
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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