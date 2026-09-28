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Renukaswamy murder case: Accused-turned-approver Pradosh to record statement in Bengaluru court

Pradosh, an accused-turned-approver in the Renukaswamy murder case involving Kannada actor Darshan, is set to record his statement before a Bengaluru court under heavy police protection following threats from fans.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 28, 2026, 03:56 PM IST|Updated: Sep 28, 2026, 03:56 PM IST
Renukaswamy murder case: Accused-turned-approver Pradosh to record statement in Bengaluru court
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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