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Renukaswamy murder case: Jailed actor Darshan moves Karnataka HC against denial of physical appearance

Renukaswamy murder case: Darshan has also cited technical problems with the video-conferencing facilities being used for the proceedings.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 07, 2026, 01:47 PM IST|Updated: Sep 07, 2026, 01:47 PM IST
Renukaswamy murder case: Jailed actor Darshan moves Karnataka HC against denial of physical appearance
Image Credit: File Photo

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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