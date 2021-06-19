हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Priyanka Chopra

'Representation matters': Priyanka Chopra on joining Victoria's Secret as brand ambassador

On Friday (June 18), actress Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram to share the news of her joining American lingerie brand Victoria's Secret as one of the brand representatives.

&#039;Representation matters&#039;: Priyanka Chopra on joining Victoria&#039;s Secret as brand ambassador
Pic courtesy: Instagram/Priyanka Chopra

New Delhi: On Friday, global sensation Priyanka Chopra was named as one of the brand representatives of the American lingerie brand Victoria's Secret. This move was done to replace the conventional models or 'Angels' as they were called and focus on diversification.

Soon after, Priyanka took to her Instagram to share the news and penned down a strong note on 'representation' and women empowerment. She wrote, "Representation matters. It’s crucial for us to show everyone ALL over the world that they matter and are seen! As a founding partner of #TheVSCollective and advisor to the business this is exactly what I intend to do."

"It’s been so incredible to see your reactions to yesterday’s announcement. It’s fuelled me further and I am excited to bring about meaningful change at one of the worlds most iconic brands. I’m so proud to be in the company of the Collective of incredible women that will helm this change #VSAmbassador@victoriassecret. PS: Thank you to my dream team for always thinking big with me. For going on the wild rides I want to embark upon. And for fighting the big fights! Love you and am especially proud of you on this one!," she continued.

Check out her latest post:

 

On the work front, the actress will next be seen in the romantic film Text For You which stars Sam Heughan, Celine Dion, Russell Tovey and Omid Djalili.

Priyanka will also make her digital debut in a web series with Citadel. It is produced by the Russo Brothers of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame and will be released on Amazon Prime Videos. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Priyanka ChopraPriyanka Chopra InstagramVictoria's SecretVictoria's Secret new brand ambassador
Next
Story

Amol Parashar says 'it was easy' shooting with Sara Ali Khan despite not knowing each other

Must Watch

PT25M14S

Taal Thok Ke (Special Edition): Illegal infiltration of Rohingyas to win elections?