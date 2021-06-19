'Representation matters': Priyanka Chopra on joining Victoria's Secret as brand ambassador

New Delhi: On Friday, global sensation Priyanka Chopra was named as one of the brand representatives of the American lingerie brand Victoria's Secret. This move was done to replace the conventional models or 'Angels' as they were called and focus on diversification.

Soon after, Priyanka took to her Instagram to share the news and penned down a strong note on 'representation' and women empowerment. She wrote, "Representation matters. It’s crucial for us to show everyone ALL over the world that they matter and are seen! As a founding partner of #TheVSCollective and advisor to the business this is exactly what I intend to do."

"It’s been so incredible to see your reactions to yesterday’s announcement. It’s fuelled me further and I am excited to bring about meaningful change at one of the worlds most iconic brands. I’m so proud to be in the company of the Collective of incredible women that will helm this change #VSAmbassador@victoriassecret. PS: Thank you to my dream team for always thinking big with me. For going on the wild rides I want to embark upon. And for fighting the big fights! Love you and am especially proud of you on this one!," she continued.

Check out her latest post:

On the work front, the actress will next be seen in the romantic film Text For You which stars Sam Heughan, Celine Dion, Russell Tovey and Omid Djalili.

Priyanka will also make her digital debut in a web series with Citadel. It is produced by the Russo Brothers of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame and will be released on Amazon Prime Videos.