Republic Day 2025: Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Allu Arjun And Other Celebs Extended Heartfelt Wishes

Republic Day 2025: Celebrating India’s 76th Republic Day, the film fraternity shared heartfelt wishes on social media, with stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Mohanlal, Priyanka Chopra, Allu Arjun, Sidharth Malhotra and other celebs embracing the spirit of patriotism and extending heartfelt messages to fans, honoring the nation’s unity and rich heritage.

Take A Look At Celebs Heartfelt Greetings

Amitabh Bachchan shared his Republic Day wishes with fans on his X handle.

— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 25, 2025

Akshay Kumar shared a heartfelt video on his X handle, extending Republic Day wishes and paying tribute to the sacrifices made by our brave soldiers.

We're free today because of the sacrifices of yesterday.

We're free today because of the sacrifices of yesterday.

Let's honor this freedom by our actions and take India to greater heights. Happy Republic Day! __ pic.twitter.com/jmI5REayFr — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 26, 2025

Allu Arjun took to his Instagram story to wish his fans, sharing a heartfelt message in celebration of Republic Day.

Priyanka Chopra also took to her Instagram story to wish her fans, spreading the spirit of patriotism on Republic Day.

Sonu Sood wished his fans, sharing a powerful tribute to the brave soldiers at the Wagah border, embodying the spirit of patriotism. Fateh __ #HappyRepublicDay pic.twitter.com/Si9ahOJXUw — sonu sood (@SonuSood) January 26, 2025

Ajay Devgn extended his Republic Day wishes to fans, celebrating the spirit of unity and patriotism.

Mohanlal shared a patriotic message on X: "Honoring the past, celebrating the present, and working for a stronger tomorrow."

Every Republic Day reminds us that India's true strength lies in its people. Together, we honor the past, celebrate the present, and work for a stronger tomorrow. Honoured to be part of this journey. Jai Hind!

Happy Republic Day. #RepublicDay pic.twitter.com/rcTNDr0KpD

— Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) January 26, 2025

Sidharth Malhotra took to his Instagram story, sharing a beautiful video to wish his fans and embrace the spirit of patriotism.