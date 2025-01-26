Advertisement
REPUBLIC DAY 2025

Republic Day 2025: Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Allu Arjun And Other Celebs Extended Heartfelt Wishes

On 76th Republic Day film fraternity extends heartfelt wishes reflecting patriotism on social media. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 26, 2025, 11:54 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Republic Day 2025: Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Allu Arjun And Other Celebs Extended Heartfelt Wishes (Image: X)

Republic Day 2025: Celebrating India’s 76th Republic Day, the film fraternity shared heartfelt wishes on social media, with stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Mohanlal, Priyanka Chopra, Allu Arjun,  Sidharth Malhotra and other celebs embracing the spirit of patriotism and extending heartfelt messages to fans, honoring the nation’s unity and rich heritage.

Take A Look At Celebs Heartfelt Greetings 

Amitabh Bachchan shared his Republic Day wishes with fans on his X handle.

Priyanka Chopra also took to her Instagram story to wish her fans, spreading the spirit of patriotism on Republic Day.

Ajay Devgn extended his Republic Day wishes to fans, celebrating the spirit of unity and patriotism.

Mohanlal shared a patriotic message on X: "Honoring the past, celebrating the present, and working for a stronger tomorrow."

Every Republic Day reminds us that India's true strength lies in its people. Together, we honor the past, celebrate the present, and work for a stronger tomorrow. Honoured to be part of this journey. Jai Hind!

Happy Republic Day. #RepublicDay pic.twitter.com/rcTNDr0KpD

Sidharth Malhotra took to his Instagram story, sharing a beautiful video to wish his fans and embrace the spirit of patriotism.

 

 

