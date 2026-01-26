Advertisement
Republic Day 2026: Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra & ohers share patriotic messages
REPUBLIC DAY 2026

Republic Day 2026: Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra & ohers share patriotic messages

As the nation came together to celebrate the 77th Republic Day, voices from the world of cinema and entertainment joined the chorus of patriotism.

Last Updated: Jan 26, 2026, 03:06 PM IST
Republic Day 2026: Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra & ohers share patriotic messages(Source: ANI)

 Mumbai: As the nation came together to celebrate the 77th Republic Day, voices from the world of cinema and entertainment joined the chorus of patriotism.
 
 Marking the day India adopted its Constitution, several celebrities took to their social media handles to extend heartfelt wishes, sharing messages of gratitude and pride.
 
Actor Hrithik Roshan took to his X handle and wrote, "Heartfelt Republic Day wishes to all of you. Jai Hind."

In a cute gesture, Alia Bhatt shared a picture of the national flag, prepared by her daughter Raha and sent her greetings.

Akshay Kumar also extended his Republic Day greetings on Instagram, with the message "Let's say with pride, we are Indians! Happy Republic Day. Jai Hind, Jai Bharat."


 
Priyanka Chopra Jonas also basked in the patriotic spirit, sharing an old picture and writing, "This day, 77 years ago...Happy Republic Day."


 
Actor Varun Dhawan, while sharing a glimpse of his character from the film 'Border 2', shared a Republic Day message on Instagram.

Sunny Deol, who plays the lead role in 'Border 2', wrote, "Apni aan, maan, aur shaan se upar Hindustan ko rakhte hain ye mitti ke bete! Wishing you all a very Happy Republic Day."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Actors like Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Suniel Shetty, Ayushmann Khurrana, Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty, Manoj Bajpayee, Vicky Kaushal, and Rajkummar Rao, among others, took a moment to send their greetings to their fans on the occasion of the 77th Republic Day.
 
India celebrates its 77th Republic Day, featuring an extraordinary blend of the 150-year legacy of Vande Mataram. President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and President of the European Council, Antonio Luis Santos da Costa, are the Chief Guests.
 
The Republic Day parade witnessed a spectacular showcase of the country's military might and diverse culture at Kartavya Path. 

