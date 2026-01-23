Advertisement
Republic Day 2026: Sanjay Leela Bhansali And Shreya Ghoshal Unite For I&B Ministry’s Tableau

For the 2026 Republic Day parade, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B Ministry) has collaborated with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali and singer Shreya Ghoshal to create a special tableau dedicated to Indian cinema. 

|Last Updated: Jan 23, 2026, 08:48 PM IST|Source: IANS
Republic Day 2026: Sanjay Leela Bhansali And Shreya Ghoshal Unite For I&B Ministry’s Tableau(Source: ANI)

Mumbai: For the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Republic Day Parade tableau, ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali has conceptualised the theme ‘Bharat Gatha’, and has roped in superstar singer Shreya Ghoshal to render a specially composed song that will play alongside the tableau as it moves down Kartavya Path on January 26.

Shreya Ghoshal to sing for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Republic Day special at I&B Ministry event

Bhansali will be marking a historic milestone as the first time an Indian film director will represent Indian cinema at the nation’s most prestigious ceremonial event.

With Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Shreya Ghoshal, the I&amp;B ministry has brought together two of India’s most celebrated creative voices for its Republic Day tableau celebrating Indian cinema and storytelling.

A source close to the development shared,“Shreya Ghoshal has rendered a specially composed song for Bharat Gatha, the Republic Day tableau conceptualised by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Music has always been integral to Bhansali’s storytelling, and whenever he and Shreya come together, the result carries a rare emotional depth. Their collaboration has consistently created moments that stay with audiences, and this time, that musical magic will unfold on Kartavya Path, becoming a part of the Republic Day Parade itself.”

Rooted in the spirit of Bharat Gatha, the I&B Ministry’s tableau celebrates India’s timeless tradition of storytelling, where music, visuals, performance, and cinema come together as cultural expressions passed down through generations.

This won't be the first time marking a collaboration between Bhansali and Ghoshal.

The two have worked together in the past on many projects, delivering superhits. For the uninitiated, it was Sanjay Leela Bhansali who gave Shreya Ghoshal her big Bollywood debut with his superhit movie Devdas. The actress was a young teenager when she first sabf the song Bairi Piya from Devdas.
Currently, Shreya is seen in the singing reality show Indian Idol in the capacity of a judge.
Sanjay Leela Bhansali is gearing up with the shoot of his upcoming movie Love and War, that stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal.

 

 

