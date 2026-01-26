As India celebrates Republic Day with pride and spirit, patriotism often finds its strongest expression through music. Over the decades, Bollywood and Indian cinema have produced songs that go beyond entertainment, evoking emotion and reflecting the sacrifices that shaped the nation.

From newer additions like Maatrubhumi from Battle of Galwan to evergreen classics that continue to resonate across generations, here is a playlist of patriotic songs that have left a lasting impact.

1) Maatrubhumi – Battle of Galwan (2026)

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

One of the recent additions to India’s patriotic music list, Maatrubhumi stands out for its emotional depth and reflective lyrics. Inspired by the speeches and poetry of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the song conveys a sense of devotion to the motherland.

Composed by Himesh Reshammiya and sung by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal, the track soulfully blends melody with emotion. Set against the backdrop of the Battle of Galwan, the song reflects the courage and sacrifice of Indian soldiers and has emerged as a contemporary patriotic composition.

2) Ae Watan – Raazi (2018)

Ae Watan highlights the quiet strength and dedication of those who serve the nation away from the spotlight. The song presents patriotism as a form of silent duty and commitment rather than loud expression.

It continues to be widely played during national occasions for its sincerity and emotional appeal.

3) Maa Tujhe Salaam – A.R. Rahman (1997)

This iconic composition by AR Rahman remains a defining patriotic anthem. Maa Tujhe Salaam symbolises India’s diversity and resilience and is frequently heard at national events and celebrations.

4) Sandese Aate Hain – Border (1997)

This emotional track portrays the lives of soldiers posted far from home. Through letters and memories, it reflects themes of longing, sacrifice, and duty, reminding listeners of the personal costs associated with national service.

It remains one of the most remembered patriotic songs in Indian cinema.

5) Rang De Basanti Chola – The Legend of Bhagat Singh (2002)

A tribute to India’s freedom fighters, this song captures revolutionary spirit and youthful courage. Its lyrics emphasise responsibility towards the nation and continue to resonate with students and young audiences during patriotic events.

6) Vande Mataram – Multiple Versions

From classical renditions to modern adaptations, Vande Mataram has been reinterpreted across eras. Despite stylistic changes, its core message of devotion to the nation has remained constant, uniting listeners across regions and generations.

7) Lakshya Title Track – Lakshya (2004)

Motivational in tone, this track reflects determination and the search for purpose through service to the nation. Its rhythm and lyrics have made it a regular feature at Republic Day functions and school programmes.

Patriotic songs have long played a role in shaping India’s collective memory and national identity. While timeless classics continue to hold their place, newer compositions such as Maatrubhumi add contemporary context to the genre.