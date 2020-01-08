'Respect', 'Boycott Chhapaak': Twitter is divided over Deepika Padukone's visit to JNU

New Delhi: Actress Deepika Padukone's visit to Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Tuesday evening has divided Twitter into two sections. While Bollywood is hailing Deepika for her move to visit the violence-hit campus, netizens are criticizing her for standing with protesting students.

Hashtags like #ISupportDeepika, #BoycottChhapaak, #ShameOnBollywood, #DeepikaAtJNU are some of the many top trends related to the actress on Twitter.

On Tuesday, Deepika, after wrapping her upcoming film's 'Chhapaak' promotions in Delhi, arrived at JNU and attended a public meeting. She has been pictured quietly standing with students. She also met JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, who was injured in an attack by a masked mob.

Deepika's JNU visit has garnered the attention of many of her colleagues, including filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, Shabana Azmi, Nikkhil Advani and her 'Chhapaak' co-star Vikrant Massey.

Replying to a tweet, Kashyap said, "Let's not forget she is also the producer of the films.. stakes are even higher. Mad respect for Deepika." He also changed his Twitter profile photo to the viral picture of Deepika meeting Aishe Ghosh with folded hands.

Let’s not forget she is also the producer of the films .. stakes are even higher . Mad respect for @deepikapadukone https://t.co/y5CPzSEedU — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) January 7, 2020

"When she was attacked over Padmaavat very few came forward to support her. She knows what it feels to be targetted and she has shown exemplary courage by supporting the JNU students with quiet grace. More power to Deepika Padukone," said Shabana Azmi.

@deepikapadukone When she was attacked over Padmavat very few came forward to support her. She knows what it feels to be targetted and she has shown exemplary courage by supporting the JNU students with quiet grace,More power to Deepika Padukone — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) January 8, 2020

Vikrant couldn't be more proud of Deepika and said that his heart has swelled with pride.

Nikkhil Advani's tweet read, "As producer today, Deepika, would've been standing in the preview theatres in Mumbai waiting to hear praise being showered on her maiden production. She instead chose to stand in solidarity with #JNUstudents knowing fully well the ramifications of her actions. #RESPECT."

As producer today @deepikapadukone would’ve been standing in the preview theatres in Mumbai waiting to hear praise being showered on her maiden production. She instead chose to stand in solidarity with #JNUstudents knowing fully well the ramifications of her actions. #RESPECT — Nikkhil Advani (@nikkhiladvani) January 7, 2020

Meanwhile, a string of tweets condemning her visit to the campus have demanded to boycott her film 'Chhapaak'.

"Deepika Padukone made a film based on a social issue! Now to gain publicity and to please Bollywood bigwigs she is supporting anti-nationals! Out of 789 universities and hundreds of issue to be addressed in India, she chose JNU! Hypocrisy at its best. #BoycottChhapaak," a tweet read.

Deepika Padukone made a film based on a social issue! Now to gain publicity and to please Bollywood bigwigs

she is supporting anti nationals! Out of 789 universities and hundreds of issue to be addressed in India,

she chose JNU! Hypocrisy at its best#boycottchhapaak — Mahesh Vikram Hegde (@mvmeet) January 8, 2020

Another Twitter user said, "RSS workers are killed/beaten in numbers in WB and Kerala. ABVP guys in JNU are thrashed. Why didn't Bollywood come to their support? Deepika ji like most of the Bollywood celebrities trying to make money out of the misery of this country. #BoycottChhapaak."

RSS workers are killed/beaten in numbers in WB and Kerala. ABVP guys in JNU are thrashed. Why didn't Bollywood come to their support? Deepika ji like most of the Bollywood celebrities trying to make money out of the misery of this country.#boycottchhapaak #TanhajiChallenge pic.twitter.com/aHV1rmPDMc — Vinita Hindustani (@Being_Vinita) January 8, 2020

On Sunday (December 5) evening, the JNU campus was rocked by violence when the masked mob entered the varsity and attacked the students and professors with sticks and rods and also vandalised the property. More than a dozen students of the university were injured.

People across India have been condemning the act and several protests showing posters in solidarity with the JNU are being held. The violence also drew strong reactions from students and opposition party leaders and social media was flooded with hashtags in support of JNU.

Strict action against those who resorted to violence on the campus is being demanded by the students and other protestors. Along with students, Bollywood personalities like Sushant Singh, Swara Bhasker, Dia Mirza, Zoya Akhtar, Shabana Azmi and Taapsee Pannu also protested over the JNU incident.