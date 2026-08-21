/Rhea Chakraborty calls herself 'the most trolled person in the country': 'The world sees me as a traitor'

Mumbai: Actor Rhea Chakraborty, who is currently seen in the second season of 'The Traitors', opened up about her past and why she did not want to take on the role of a 'traitor' on the reality show. In the fifth episode of the popular show, Shweta Tiwari asked Rhea to explain why she was not the traitor. Rhea said she did not want to take on a role that could remind people of the difficult phase in her personal life.