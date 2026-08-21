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Rhea Chakraborty calls herself 'the most trolled person in the country': 'The world sees me as a traitor'

'The Traitors Season 2: Rhea Chakravorty went on to speak about the "trolling" and public attention she has faced over the years.

Reported ByANI
Published: Aug 21, 2026, 01:14 PM IST|Updated: Aug 21, 2026, 01:20 PM IST
Rhea Chakraborty calls herself 'the most trolled person in the country': 'The world sees me as a traitor'
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Rhea Chakraborty calls herself 'the most trolled person in the country': 'The world sees me as a traitor'
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