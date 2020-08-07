Rhea Chakraborty under ED scanner over her three plush properties

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is probing three of actress Rhea Chakraborty's plush properties. One of which is located in Mumbai's Khar area and happens to be 322 sq.ft one BHK flat, costing Rs 76 lakh.

After the application of GST, stamp duty and other charges, it adds up to about Rs 84 lakh.

It has been learnt that Rhea booked this flat with a token amount of Rs 51, 000 in 2018. She registered the flat in the same year. Initially, she made 10 per cent payment from her own bank account and paid the remaining amount slab-wise.

Rhea took a home loan of about Rs 55-60 lakh from HDFC bank and paid the remaining amount herself.

In the property registration documents, Rhea's mother Sandhya Chakraborty is a joint nominee in the flat.

Rhea visited the builder office twice including the time she came for booking of the flat. Her father and mother also came to check on the property.

The project was set to be completed by August 2022 but now Rhea will get possession of this flat only in February 2023.

The ED can probe the builder of this flat very soon in order to verify and check on facts related to Rhea Chakraborty.

Meanwhile, Rhea appeared before ED on Friday to record her statement. Her counsel, Satish Maneshinde stated: "Rhea Chakraborty is a law-abiding citizen. In view of the fact that ED has informed the media that the request to postpone the attendance is rejected, she has appeared in the ED at the appointed time and date."