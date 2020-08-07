Rhea Chakraborty's call details reveal she talked to Mahesh Bhatt 16 times and Aditya Roy Kapur 23 times in last one year

New Delhi: As Bollywood actress, Rhea Chakraborty appeared before Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday along with her brother Showik and former manager Shruti Modi, her call details of last one year make some startling revelations.

According to sources in last one year, Rhea talked to her father 1192 times, her brother Showik Chakraborty 1069 times. She had a conversation with Sushant Singh Rajput around 145 times.

However, she called Samuel Miranda 287 times in a year which is probably more than Sushant.

With Shruti Modi, Rhea talked 791 times and Siddharth Pithani around 100 times. She also chatted with Deepesh Sawant around 41 times, Sushant's sister Rani only 4 times in a year.

With her mentor and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, Rhea Chakraborty interacted 16 times in a year over the phone. Rhea called Uday Singh Gauri for 22 times and Bollywood actor Aditya Roy Kapur 23 times.

She also talked on the phone with Dream Home Real Estate company which was not once or twice but 23 times in a year.