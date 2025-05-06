Rhea Kapoor Reacts To Priyanka Chopra’s Stunning Met Gala 2025 Look

New Delhi: The Met Gala, known as one of the most prestigious fashion events in the world, has always been a stage for fearless, boundary-pushing style—and once again, Priyanka Chopra Jonas delivered in spectacular fashion. At the 2025 edition, the global star stunned onlookers with a jaw-dropping ensemble that blended couture sophistication with avant-garde flair, solidifying her reputation as a true fashion icon.

While fans around the world were captivated by Priyanka’s presence, it was a subtle yet striking response from Bollywood’s own fashion powerhouse, Rhea Kapoor, that sparked buzz back home. Taking to social media, Rhea responded to Priyanka’s Met Gala look with a single fire emoji—proof that sometimes one symbol can say it all. The minimalist gesture was instantly picked up by fans and fashion followers, who celebrated it as a moment of stylish solidarity between two bold voices in the industry.

Styled by Balmain’s Olivier Rousteing and accessorized with a dazzling Polychroma High-Jewellery piece from Bvlgari, Priyanka’s look exuded old-Hollywood glam with a modern edge—another unforgettable moment in her streak of headline-making Met Gala appearances.

Once again, Priyanka reminded the world why she remains fashion royalty—Queen Bee, and Queen of the red carpet.

Check out her reaction below