Richa Chadha celebrates Onam with daughter at Kerala Temple, gifts mechanical elephant

On the auspicious occasion of Onam, Richa Chadha chose to mark the festival in a way that felt meaningful. She headed to Kerala's Gurupuram Sree Maha Vishnu Temple for a special ceremony, daughter Zuneyra right beside her no staged moment, just the two of them taking part in the festivities together. Tradition, culture, togetherness: all of it showed up in one simple, meaningful outing.
Richa Chadha marked Onam by visiting the Gurupuram Sree Maha Vishnu Temple in Kerala, where she participated in a special ceremony with her daughter. The visit became even more significant as she gifted a life-size mechanical elephant named Gurupuram Arjunan to the temple.
Dressed in a traditional white and gold saree, Richa embraced the cultural spirit of the festival, while her daughter Zuneyra wore a traditional Onam outfit. The two immersed themselves in the celebrations and also took part in the unveiling ceremony of the mechanical elephant.
The event was followed by vibrant cultural performances including Chenda Melam and Thiruvathira dance, which added to the festive atmosphere and brought the celebration to life.
Speaking about the occasion, Richa Chadha shared that celebrating Onam in person with her daughter made the experience extremely special. She said seeing her daughter enjoy the traditions, colours, and festive spirit was a beautiful moment for her.
She also spoke about the importance of culture and compassion, highlighting how traditions can evolve with kindness. Richa mentioned that Onam represents togetherness, gratitude, and community spirit, and festivals should always be celebrated with empathy and awareness toward animals.
She added that her gesture of gifting the mechanical elephant was a way to honour tradition while also promoting a more compassionate approach to celebrations.
The ceremony ended on a joyful and festive note, with traditional performances and warm celebrations. Richa Chadha’s presence, along with her meaningful contribution, made the Onam celebration a memorable blend of faith, culture, and compassion.
Onam 2026 will be celebrated with great enthusiasm across Kerala and other parts of India, marking the harvest festival and the return of King Mahabali. The festival symbolises prosperity, unity, and cultural heritage. People will celebrate with grand feasts, traditional dances, boat races, and floral decorations known as Pookalam, making it one of the most vibrant festivals in India.
Onam 2026 will once again bring people together in the spirit of joy, gratitude, and cultural harmony. As families and communities celebrate with traditional rituals, feasts, and performances, the festival will continue to reflect Kerala’s rich heritage and the timeless message of unity, abundance, and compassion.
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