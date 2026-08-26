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Richa Chadha celebrates Onam with daughter at Kerala Temple, gifts mechanical elephant

Richa Chadha celebrated Onam at Kerala’s Gurupuram Sree Maha Vishnu Temple with her daughter, taking part in traditional rituals and cultural performances.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited BySamta Pahuja
Published: Aug 26, 2026, 01:41 PM IST|Updated: Aug 26, 2026, 01:41 PM IST
Richa Chadha celebrates Onam with daughter at Kerala Temple, gifts mechanical elephant
Image Credit: Instagram

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