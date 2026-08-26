Richa Chadha celebrates Onam with daughter at Kerala Temple, gifts mechanical elephant

On the auspicious occasion of Onam, Richa Chadha chose to mark the festival in a way that felt meaningful. She headed to Kerala's Gurupuram Sree Maha Vishnu Temple for a special ceremony, daughter Zuneyra right beside her no staged moment, just the two of them taking part in the festivities together. Tradition, culture, togetherness: all of it showed up in one simple, meaningful outing.