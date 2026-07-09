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  • /Richa Chadha embraces her natural curls, says 'I love my hair' in heartfelt self-love post

Richa Chadha embraces her natural curls, says 'I love my hair' in heartfelt self-love post

Richa Chadha is embracing authenticity, confidence and self-love with a refreshing social media post celebrating her natural hair. The actress also shared that she's back to dancing while proudly flaunting her real hair texture.

Source:IANS
Published: Jul 09, 2026, 05:55 PM IST|Updated: Jul 09, 2026, 05:55 PM IST
Richa Chadha embraces her natural curls, says 'I love my hair' in heartfelt self-love post

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