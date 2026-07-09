/Richa Chadha embraces her natural curls, says 'I love my hair' in heartfelt self-love post

“I love my hair. That day I was meditating and the top of my pony accidentally touched the top of my crown and I felt a current. I am electrified at the thought that my hair is like antennae. Haha. Cute, magical and mildly scary it is. A director told me I look very different from different angles. I told him that’s a gift for an actor. This was an unrelated anecdote. Look different everyday and love your hair I love my hair. (Say it with me!).”