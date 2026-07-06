/Richa Chadha on romancing husband Ali Fazal on screen for the first time: ‘We’ve never explored a relationship like this’

Mumbai: Actress Richa Chadha has opened up about working alongside her husband Ali Fazal for the first time in Shashie Vermaa’s next Delhi-set situational comedy. In an exclusive quote shared with IANS, she said described it as a fresh experience as the duo explore a never-seen-before relationship on screen. Richa shared, “The screenplay has a certain ease to it that instantly drew me in. It finds humour in everyday situations without trying too hard, and beneath all the laughter there’s something meaningful being said about people and society.”