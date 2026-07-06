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  • /Richa Chadha on romancing husband Ali Fazal on screen for the first time: ‘We’ve never explored a relationship like this’

Richa Chadha on romancing husband Ali Fazal on screen for the first time: ‘We’ve never explored a relationship like this’

After years of sharing screen space in the same films, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are finally set to play an on-screen couple. The actress says the upcoming Delhi-set comedy will allow audiences to see a completely new side of their chemistry.

Published: Jul 06, 2026, 01:01 PM IST|Updated: Jul 06, 2026, 01:03 PM IST
Richa Chadha on romancing husband Ali Fazal on screen for the first time: ‘We’ve never explored a relationship like this’
Image Credit: IANS

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