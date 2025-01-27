Mumbai: Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, who welcomed their baby girl, Zuneyra Ida Fazal, in July 2024, recently opened up about the early months of parenthood. In a candid conversation, Richa discussed the challenges of motherhood and the importance of having a supportive partner by one’s side, especially during the initial days after childbirth.

During an interview with Faye D’Souza, Richa shared how Ali had requested paternity leave after their daughter’s birth but was not granted sufficient time off. “Ali asked for paternity leave after we had our baby, and he did not really get it. Everyone was like, ‘Haha, really you want? Okay, one two weeks is fine,’” Richa explained. She added that it was only through a stroke of luck that his shoot was postponed for another reason, which allowed him to stay at home and be there for her and their newborn.

Richa went on to explain the challenges she faced as a new mother, including the overwhelming emotions, sleepless nights, and physical discomfort. “You are dealing with all kinds of emotions, there is no sleep, all kinds of aches and pain and so much brain fog… It is so helpful to have a partner around you,” she shared. She also pointed out the reality that not all families have access to high-quality childcare services in India, making a supportive partner even more crucial during the early stages of parenthood.

Further addressing the need for systemic change, Richa emphasized the importance of having more women in positions of power, believing that this would help shape a more inclusive and balanced economy. She argued that this shift would not only benefit women but also lead to a better work-life balance for families across the country.

Richa and Ali met on the sets of the hit film Fukrey and went on to announce their eco-friendly wedding in September 2022. The couple tied the knot in Lucknow on October 4, 2022, in an intimate ceremony.

On the work front, Richa was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s web series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar on Netflix, while Ali Fazal was seen in Mirzapur 3 on Prime Video. Ali is set to appear in several upcoming projects, including Metro In Dino, Lahore 1947, and Thug Life.