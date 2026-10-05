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  • /Richest YouTuber MrBeast drops pics with Ranbir Kapoor, Hardik Pandya; says 'had amazing trip to India'

Richest YouTuber MrBeast drops pics with Ranbir Kapoor, Hardik Pandya; says 'had amazing trip to India'

MrBeast surprised fans when he met Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor and other members of the team behind the highly anticipated film of the year, Ramayana, at a special event. 

Published: Oct 05, 2026, 08:58 AM IST|Updated: Oct 05, 2026, 08:58 AM IST
Richest YouTuber MrBeast drops pics with Ranbir Kapoor, Hardik Pandya; says 'had amazing trip to India'
Image Credit: Instagram

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