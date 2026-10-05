/Richest YouTuber MrBeast drops pics with Ranbir Kapoor, Hardik Pandya; says 'had amazing trip to India'

Ranbir and producer Namit Malhotra even posed with MrBeast, leaving fans excited. Speaking of Ramayana, the film is directed by Nitesh Tiwari. It starrs Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman.