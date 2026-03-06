Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3024328https://zeenews.india.com/people/ricky-martin-to-perform-at-t20-world-cup-closing-ceremony-at-narendra-modi-stadium-3024328.html
NewsEntertainmentPeopleRicky Martin to perform at T20 World Cup closing ceremony at Narendra Modi Stadium
T20 WORLD CUP

Ricky Martin to perform at T20 World Cup closing ceremony at Narendra Modi Stadium

The final will be held at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, where India aims to extend their remarkable streak and claim another major ICC title by defeating New Zealand.

|Last Updated: Mar 06, 2026, 03:12 PM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Ricky Martin to perform at T20 World Cup closing ceremony at Narendra Modi StadiumPic Courtesy: Instagram

Ahmedabad: The closing ceremony of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup on Sunday will feature a performance by global pop icon Ricky Martin, best known for his hit song 'Livin' la Vida Loca'.

The update was shared by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday through its official social media handles.

"The #T20WorldCup party just got bigger! We are thrilled to announce Global Icon and Superstar Ricky Martin as the headliner for the Closing Ceremony before the Final at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. This is one celebration you don't want to miss! Gates Open: 3.30 pm Performances Begin: 5:30 pm," a post read.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The final will be held at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, where India aims to extend their remarkable streak and claim another major ICC title by defeating New Zealand.

India booked their place in the T20 World Cup 2026 final after a thrilling semifinal win over England.

Defending champions India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, defeated England by seven runs in a high-scoring thriller at Wankhede and sealed their place in the T20 WC final against New Zealand.

Sanju Samson's 42-ball 89 set the tone for India's massive first innings score of 253-7. However, England, courtesy of Jacob Bethell's century, were in the hunt for India's target for most of the match.

With England appearing to be on course for victory, the match's turning point came when Jasprit Bumrah delivered a brilliant 18th over, conceding just six runs while England needed 45 from the final three overs at the start of it.

Following his effort, Hardik Pandya further tightened the pressure with an excellent penultimate over, giving away only nine runs and dismissing Sam Curran. (ANI)n

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

T20 World Cup 2026: Jasprit Bumrah
Bumrah, Hardik help India survive Bethell's blaze, set up T20 WC final vs NZ
men tshirts
Comfortable Men T-Shirts To Explore On Myntra
Iran missile attack
Iran fires missile at Turkey: Will Erdogan join the US-led war against Tehran?
bracelet styles
Stylish Bracelets For Everyday Fashion For Men
Pawan Kalyan
Pawan Kalyan’s ‘Ustaad Bhagat Singh’ advances release to March 19, 2026
MS Dhoni
Dhoni, Rohit share warm hug during IND vs ENG T20 WC 2026 semi-final - WATCH
iran us war
Jurisdictional realities: The sinking in Sri Lankan waters
Thalapathy Vijay divorce
Vijay and Trisha attend Kalpathi Suresh’s son’s wedding reception together
men shirts
Smart Casual Men Shirts To Explore During Myntra Birthday Bash
Abu Dhabi airport
UAE intercepts massive missile attack near Zayed International | VIRAL VIDEO