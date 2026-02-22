Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3019709https://zeenews.india.com/people/riddhi-kumar-wishes-to-essay-rekha-s-iconic-role-says-i-feel-a-deep-connection-3019709.html
NewsEntertainmentPeopleRiddhi Kumar wishes to essay Rekha’s iconic role, says I feel a deep connection
RIDDHI KUMAR

Riddhi Kumar wishes to essay Rekha’s iconic role, says 'I feel a deep connection'

Riddhi Kumar, seen in The Raja Saab, celebrates her birthday by choosing happiness and reveals her dream to portray legendary actress Rekha in a biopic.

|Last Updated: Feb 22, 2026, 09:01 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Riddhi Kumar wishes to essay Rekha’s iconic role, says 'I feel a deep connection'(Image: IANS/IMDb)

Mumbai: Actress Riddhi Kumar, who was seen as Anitha in Prabhas starrer "The Raja Saab", has expressed her desire to essay the role of the legendary actress Rekha in her biopic. 

Spilling her plans on her birthday, Riddhi said that she intends to be truly happy this year and become the centre of her own universe.

She shared, “On my birthday, all I wish for is to be more and more present and to be truly happy. I feel happiness isn’t just about what happens around you; it’s a choice. I choose to be happy, content, and present. I choose to make myself the centre of my own universe, which I feel makes me the captain of my own ship. Life is truly thrilling when you realise the power you hold within yourself. Of course, there are phases when we feel our best, but I want that phase to last as long as possible, and that’s my wish for this year.”

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Asked about her dream project, Riddhi revealed that she has always dreamt of portraying the celebrated actress Rekha in her biopic. 

"Somehow, I feel a deep connection with her soul and heart. Many people have even told me that we share similar energies, characteristics, and features. Beyond looks, it’s the drive and the heart that I feel a special bond with. I hope one day this dream role comes true,” she hoped.

Sharing a special message for her fans on her birthday, she concluded, saying, “I want to share a lot of gratitude and love with my fans. I’ve been getting many DMs,” she said.

Ever since making her acting debut with the Telugu romantic entertainer "Lover" in 2018, Riddhi has been a part of numerous projects such as "Superboys of Malegaon", "Radhe Shyam", "Salaam Venky", "Candy", "Crash Course", and "Human", along with others.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Axar Patel dropped vs South Africa Super 8 clash
Vice-captain Axar Patel dropped for India’s crucial Super 8 vs SA; SKY Reacts
Shah Rukh Khan
'Maine Shah Rukh ko ek kahani bheji hui hai,' reveals Vishal Bhardwaj as he lo
Season Change Health Tips
7 common mistakes you must avoid when winter turns into summer
Technology
Meta and WhatsApp challenge CCI Rs 213 crore penalty; Supreme Court to decide
Kaveri Engine
Setbacks to surge: With afterburner leap, Kaveri inches closer to combat role
Pakistan
Weak growth, fractious polity pose hurdle for Pakistan
Pakistan vs New Zealand washout
Super 8 drama: Pakistan’s semifinal race tightens following abandoned match
Mohsin Naqvi Bangladesh WC boycott politics
Mohsin Naqvi's dirty politics behind Bangladesh’s WC boycott exposed
Mysterious Places
Earth’s unexplained locations where science has little to no answers | Check
India A Women
India A women outclass Bangladesh to lift ACC women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars