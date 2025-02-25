Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Reacts To Daughter Samara Pushing Nani Neetu Kapoor In Viral Video

Mumbai: A recent video of Samara Sahni, granddaughter of veteran actress Neetu Kapoor, has been making rounds on the internet, with many assuming that she pushed her nani while posing at Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani’s wedding. However, her mother, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, has stepped forward to clarify the situation, stating that the incident was misunderstood and blown out of proportion.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Riddhima, who has also been seen on The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, defended her daughter, saying, “The whole thing got blown out of proportion. The poor child was only trying to pose. She wasn’t upset. She was very excited, so much so that in the car she kept saying, ‘Oh my God, I’m sure there are gonna be photographers, and I’m gonna pose like this and that.’ And because the paparazzi were asking us to come together, she just wanted to pose on her own. She didn’t push her nani.”

Riddhima further revealed that Samara herself was baffled by the online speculation. “She was like, ‘When did I push her? I was just trying to extend my arm and get comfortable. I was posing. I never pushed anyone.’”

This is not the first time the young star kid has faced public scrutiny. Reflecting on a previous incident where Samara’s playful behaviour at the airport attracted criticism, Riddhima shared, “She told me, ‘The last time I was being goofy, they had a problem, and now when I’m not doing anything, they again have a problem!’”

Acknowledging the growing exposure that children have to social media, Riddhima emphasized the importance of keeping Samara informed. “Kids these days are more aware of all these things. There’s so much exposure. However, my mother and I chat with her every single day about it — the pros, cons, good, bad, ugly — so that it doesn’t affect her.”

While online speculation continues, Riddhima’s clarification makes it clear that the incident was nothing more than an excited child enjoying a family celebration.