Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Shares Unseen Wedding Pics Featuring Rishi Kapoor On 19th Anniversary, Soni Razdan’s Sweet Comment Steals The Show

Ranbir Kapoor’s sister, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, celebrated 19 years of marriage to businessman Bharat Sahni with a heartwarming tribute. Taking to Instagram, Riddhima shared two unseen wedding photos that captured precious moments featuring her late father, veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, and Shweta Bachchan Nanda. The pictures not only gave fans a glimpse of her special day but also brought a wave of nostalgia and love from Bollywood’s biggest names.

A Journey of Love: 19 Years Strong

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Bharat Sahni tied the knot on January 25, 2006, after dating for five years. To commemorate nearly two decades of marital bliss, Riddhima posted stunning wedding throwbacks. In one image, the bride and groom are seen decked out in their wedding finery, radiating happiness, while another features cherished moments with her father, Rishi Kapoor, and Shweta Bachchan Nanda.

Accompanying the photos, Riddhima captioned, “19 years. Our love story continues. Happy anniversary to my forever and always.” The heartfelt post quickly garnered attention, with fans and celebrities alike pouring in their love. Have a look:

Bollywood’s Heartfelt Wishes

Soon after Riddhima shared the pictures, the comments section lit up with love and blessings from Bollywood celebs. Alia Bhatt’s mother, Soni Razdan, left a sweet note, commenting, “Happy Anniversary sweethearts,” followed by red heart emojis.

Joining her were several other Bollywood insiders, including Bhavana Pandey, Maheep Kapoor, singer Sukhbir, and Seema Sajdeh, who all extended their best wishes to the couple. The Kapoor family’s close-knit ties and camaraderie were evident in these heartfelt gestures.

Bharat Sahni’s Tribute to His Wife

Not to be outdone, Bharat Sahni also celebrated the occasion by diving into their photo archives. Sharing a delightful photo album on Instagram, he wrote a playful yet loving note:

“Happy anniversary, my love. Congrats on surviving yet another year of marriage with me. You’re a superhero, and you have great taste. I love you more than you will ever know. #19years.”

The post encapsulated their light-hearted relationship and enduring bond, resonating with fans and well-wishers alike. Have a look:

Family Celebrations and Memories

Earlier this month, Riddhima, Bharat, and their family kicked off the New Year in style with a trip to Thailand. The celebrations included Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Raha Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt, Ayan Mukerji, and others, marking the beginning of 2025 with love and joy.

As Riddhima and Bharat reflect on 19 wonderful years together, their love story continues to inspire, reminding us of the beauty of lasting relationships and family bonds.