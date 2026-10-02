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Rihanna house shooting: Accused shooter faces life in prison after firing 20 rounds at the singer's Beverly Hills-area home

A Florida woman was indicted by a grand jury on 14 felony counts, including attempted murder, for allegedly driving across the country and firing an AR-15 rifle at the Beverly Hills-area home of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky.

Reported ByANI
Published: Oct 02, 2026, 02:00 PM IST|Updated: Oct 02, 2026, 02:00 PM IST
Rihanna house shooting: Accused shooter faces life in prison after firing 20 rounds at the singer's Beverly Hills-area home
Image Credit: IMDb

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Rihanna house shooting: Accused shooter faces life in prison after firing 20 rounds at the singer's Beverly Hills-area home
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