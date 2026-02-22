Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3019649https://zeenews.india.com/people/rima-das-not-a-hero-wins-special-mention-at-berlin-international-film-festival-3019649.html
NewsEntertainmentPeopleRima Das’ ‘Not a Hero’ wins special mention at Berlin international film festival
RIMA DAS

Rima Das’ ‘Not a Hero’ wins special mention at Berlin international film festival

Assamese filmmaker Rima Das's coming-of-age film, Not a Hero, has won the Crystal Bear Special Mention in the Generation Kplus section at the 76th Berlin International Film Festival (Berlinale). 

|Last Updated: Feb 22, 2026, 05:44 PM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Rima Das’ ‘Not a Hero’ wins special mention at Berlin international film festival(Source: X)

 Mumbai: Assamese filmmaker Rima Das's coming-of-age film 'Not a Hero' has picked the Special Mention Award at the Berlin International Film Festival.
 
The film, which had its world premiere at the iconic festival, was selected for Best Film under the Generation Kplus Children's Jury category.

The makers confirmed the news, with a special gratitude on the official social media handle of the film's production house, Flying River Films.
 
"It's truly special to win the Special Mention at Berlinale Generation Kplus. A film about children, their dreams, and the strength to make their own choices. Huge thanks to the Generation jury, the Generation team, and the lovely audience who embraced Not a Hero with so much care. Thanks so much for this beautiful honour," the makers wrote.

 
Add Zee News as a Preferred Source
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sukanya Boruah (@sukanyaboruah99)

On February 14, 2026, 'Not a Hero' had a grand world premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival, which runs from February 12 to 22, 2026.
 
Rima Das, whose 'Village Rockstars' emerged as India's official entry at the 2019 Academy Awards, made a return to Berlin's Generation section with her latest film.
 
'Not a Hero' revolves around a 11-year-old Mivan, who is seen navigating displacement between urban and rural worlds.
 
"Children experience the world without filters. Through Mivan, I was drawn to a way of seeing where confusion, resistance, and tenderness coexist naturally. He does not analyse his emotions, he lives them. Mivan does not arrive as a savior, nor does he conquer his circumstances. His journey is quieter, shaped by listening, failing, waiting, and learning to stay," Das spoke of her film, as quoted by Variety. 

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Rahul Dravid
India vs...? Rahul Dravid reveals surprise 'Dream Final' for T20 WC 2026
Lashkar-e-Taiba
LeT Delhi terror plot: Why Asim Munir’s double game is a dangerous threat
Drone base
India's first drone airbase: Meerut facility set to boost aerial surveillance
India vs Australia
3rd T20I: Smriti Mandhana, Shreyanka star as India beat Australia by 17 runs
NASA Artemis II Mission
Artemis II: NASA identifies fresh anomaly before March launch
Pakistan vs New Zealand
T20 World Cup 2026: Rain washes out PAK vs NZ Super 8 match in Colombo
srinagar temperature
Srinagar hits 21°C: Historic February temperature record shattered in Kashmir
india weather update
India weather update: Heavy rain alert for south, abnormal heatwave hits north
donald trump tariff
Trump defies Supreme Court: Global tariff rate hiked from 10% to 15%
MMS viral video
Pinay Gold Medalist Viral Video: Why Zyan Cabrera 'leak' is a data-theft scam