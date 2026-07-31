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Rima Jain’s mother-in-law Koshu Jain passes away; Kapoor family attends prayer meet

Members of the Kapoor family and film fraternity came together at a solemn prayer meet to offer condolences to Rima Jain and her family following the passing of Koshu Jain.

Reported ByANI
Published: Jul 31, 2026, 01:46 PM IST|Updated: Jul 31, 2026, 01:46 PM IST
Rima Jain’s mother-in-law Koshu Jain passes away; Kapoor family attends prayer meet
Image Credit: ANI

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