Rise And Fall Contestant Dhanashree Accuses Ex-Husband Yuzvendra Chahal Of Cheated On Her In Second Month Of Marriage

New Delhi: The celebrity divorce of choreographer-actress Dhanashree Verma and Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal remained in news for several months. Months after their splitsvilla, the buzz around their separation refuses to die. Dhanashree, who is currently a participant in reality show Rise And Fall on MX Player recently claimed that her ex-husband cheated on her.

Dhanashree Claims Yuzy Cheated On Her

In a candid conversation on the show, actress and fellow contestant Kubbra Sait asked Dhanashree when she realised her marriage won't work. Kubbra asked, "When did you realise in your relationship that, 'Bhai, yeh nahi chal sakta, yeh mistake ho gaya hai abhi?'" To which Dhanashree replied, "First year. Caught him in the second month."

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Dhanashree On Alimony Debate

Earlier in the show, Dhanashree cleared the air about so-called alimony amount. Speaking to Aditya Narayan, she said, "Officially, it has been almost a year. It happened quickly because it was mutual, that's why when people say alimony, it's wrong. Just because I am not saying anything, you will go on saying anything? My parents have taught me to only justify to people whom I care about. Why waste time explaining those who don't even know you?"

She added, "We were married for four years, we dated 6-7 months before that. Eventually, you get hurt when you see that happening. It was not needed. None of it is true. I felt worse wondering why did he do it? It's okay, I will always keep his respect, that is what I believe in. Now, I don't think I can date anybody."

ALSO READ: Dhanashree Verma's Jibe At Ex-Husband Yuzvendra Chahal's 'Sugar Daddy' T-Shirt Stunt

About Dhanashree-Yuzvendra Chahal Romance

Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal tied the knot at the Karma Lakelands in Gurugram on December 22, 2020 amid COVID-19 breakout after dating each other for a while. They had announced their engagement in August 2020, right before IPL had begun.