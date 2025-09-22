Rise And Fall Evicted Contestant Noorin Sha Says She Went Like 'Farishta Of Rise And Fall But...' (Exclusive)

Rise And Fall Contestant: A new reality show based on the 'survival of the fittest' concept has been launched on Amazon MX Player and is gaining a positive response from fans. The show is headlined by Ashneer Grover. Presenting a strong divide between opposite worlds of Rulers and the Workers - Rise And Fall is a game filled with excitement. The first contestant to get evicted from the show is Noorin Sha and in a exclusive chat with Zee News Digital, she opened about her journey and experience inside the Rise and Fall mansion.

How was your experience on Rise and Fall?

My experience on rise and fall was honestly unforgettable. Even though my journey was short, it was very intense and impactful. I got to learn a lot about myself and also about how differently people think and play when put under pressure. For me, it was a mix of challenges and growth, and I truly value the memories.

Who do you think will emerge as the potential winner of season 1?

Every contestant has their own strengths, but I feel the winner will be someone who balances strategy with empathy. Without naming just one person, I think whoever manages to lead while keeping people together emotionally will stand out.

Among rulers, who appears to be the mastermind?

Honestly, every ruler has their own way of playing, but a few stood out for being very sharp in their strategies. I’d say the ones who observe quietly and make their moves at the right time are the real masterminds.

Did you gel with any of your co-contestants?

Yes, absolutely. Even though the game format is competitive, there were moments of bonding. I connected with a few contestants on a personal level, Anaya , Arjun Bhaiya , Kubra , Aarush , Sangeeta, Kiku sir, everyone at the basement with me and I’m glad I got to know them beyond just the game.

If given a chance, will you go back again and play differently?

Of course, yes! The first time you enter, you’re still figuring out the dynamics. If I get a second chance, I’d play with more patience, more strategy, and definitely try to enjoy the journey without overthinking. I came like the Farishta of rise and fall but I’ll go back as “ Unke Maut Ka Farishta” hehehe

Who is the least liked contestant from rulers and workers both?

You know, in a show like this, every contestant has fans and critics. So instead of saying least liked, I’d say every player had their tough moments where people disagreed with them. But at the end of the day, it’s a game, and everyone was just doing their best to survive and win

Tell us about your upcoming projects

Now it’s really time for me to rise and shine in front of the camera. Whether it’s acting, anchoring, or content creation, reality shows etc, I want to focus on projects that keep me in front of the camera. I already have a couple of things lined up can’t reveal them just yet ,but I’m sure the audience will really enjoy what’s coming