Rise and Fall Season 2: Who is Siwet Tomar, and why was he evicted from the show?

New Delhi: The second season of reality show Rise and Fall is currently underway and with just three episodes down the week, the game has already intensified between workers and rulers. Recently, the makers had to evict actor Siwet Tomar after his violent clash with former BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla turned physical.
In the third episode, Workers discussed their nomination targets, and Rulers planned their next moves. Soon, the announcement for the Ultimate Ruler race was made, which would give the winner the power to make key decisions in the Tower and immunity from the week’s fall. However, prior to that, the Rulers had to eliminate one contestant from the 'Ultimate Ruler Race' whom they considered the weakest decision-maker. Several Rulers named Siwet, while Shehzad was targeted by Karan.
Siwet told Shehzad, "Fattu aadmi.. peet peeche kehta hai saath dena”, before adding, “Strong woh hota hai na jiske aage tum haath jodhkar aate ho ke saath dena hai mera jab Swara ke aage mein khada honga”.
He also told Shehzad and Tej Pratap Yadav, "Zaban na keemat rakha karo iski."
Siwet was then given an opportunity to name the Ruler he considered the weakest decision-maker and chose Shehzad.
Soon afterwards, arguments between Shehzad and Siwet turned physical when he pulled Shehzad by the neck and pushed him down. Siwet was immediately evicted from the show after his altercation with Poonawalla turned physical, resulting in latter's clothes torn - escalating the drama.
Shehzad Poonawalla's team took to social media and, without taking Siwet's name, shared:
"They abused him, he was silent. They mocked him, he was silent. Then they hit him, he was silent. Shehzad lost his father when he was just a child. His mother is growing older, and he doesn't share an easy relationship with his brother because of their ideological differences. He came to the show to play, work and earn his livelihood, yet you chose to abuse and attack him physically from behind.
"Even when you provoked him with your words, Shehzad chose to respond with maturity and treated everyone with respect. That says more about you than it ever could about him. People are watching. You can abuse him, try to silence him or push him down but you cannot defeat his spirit. He will rise again, every single day, stronger than before," the statement read.
"Thank you to everyone for this overwhelming love and support," it added.
Siwet Tomar, known for other reality TV shows MTV Roadies, MTV Splitsvilla and The 50, was evicted from the show after the altercation on Rise And Fall 2. The model-actor and digital content creator was born in Dehradun, Uttarakhand. He gained nationwide fame as the first runner-up of MTV Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand in 2023.
He was last seen as a contestant on The 50 reality show.
After his eviction, on Tuesday, Siwet took to Instagram and shared a video message clarifying that he didn't hit Shehzad and just held him by his collar. He claimed that Shehzad repeatedly made comments about his religion and caste. Siwet recalled one particular incident, saying, "Agar main ek show mein gaya hoon aur ek aadmi mujhe subah se leke shaam tak sirf ek hi cheez par baat karta hai, jismein dharam hai, jaati hai (If I have gone on a show and one person keeps talking to me about the same thing from morning till evening — about religion and caste)."
"I won't say violence was right; I lost my temper. But if someone would say such things to you for 25-30 mins, then what will you do?" he said.
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