Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Entertainment
  • /People
  • /Rise and Fall Season 2: Swara Bhasker breaks her silence on failed IVF journey before marrying Fahad Ahmad

Rise and Fall Season 2: Swara Bhasker breaks her silence on failed IVF journey before marrying Fahad Ahmad

Rise and Fall Season 2: Swara's candid revelation comes in Rise and Fall Season 2, hosted by Virender Sehwag.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 28, 2026, 03:27 PM IST|Updated: Sep 28, 2026, 03:27 PM IST
Rise and Fall Season 2: Swara Bhasker breaks her silence on failed IVF journey before marrying Fahad Ahmad
Image Credit: Instagram

About the Author

IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
‘Love elevates man’: Bhagat Singh’s letter to Sukhdev reveals what he believed about love
2
3
4
5