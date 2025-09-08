Rise & Fall Episode Update: Arjun Bijlani Promises To Give Rs 10 Lakh From Prize Money To Anaya Bangar For Surgery

New Delhi: Host Ashneer Grover's new reality TV show 'Rise & Fall' has kickstarted on a high with 15 famous celebrities living under one roof but in a divided house. The episode turned into an emotional rollercoaster when both Noorin and Anaya Bangar bared their souls on national television.

Rise & Fall Episode: Noorin Sha On Father

Noorin, in a teary moment, spoke about her father, renowned writer Naeem Sha. She revealed how he silently battled illness, losing vision in one eye. “My dad na, vo bahut bimaar ho gaye the ek dafa, he lost his one eyesight… So ek dafa aise hua ki dad meri video bana rahe hai aur vo keh rahe hai mujhe yaha dikhra nahi. My dad has such amazing work, but unko kabhi vo pehchaan nahi mili.”

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

ALSO READ: Meet Rise & Fall Full Contestants List, 15 Photos: Arjun Bijlani, Dhanashree Verma To Pawan Singh On Ashneer Grover's New Reality Show

Anaya Bangar On Surgery

If that wasn’t moving enough, Anaya Bangar shared her powerful journey of transitioning, opening up about childhood struggles, lack of family acceptance, and fighting for trans athletes’ rights. “After transitioning, I didn’t have any rights to play. I am fighting for those rights. I feel trans sportsmen should go through tests to show there's no unfair advantage and they can be included in teams rather than having a separate team. My family yet hasn’t accepted me but maybe they will, with time.”

But the real twist came when she revealed the staggering cost of her surgery, Rs 50 lakh. That’s when Arjun Bijlani pledged Rs 10 lakh from his prize money if he wins the show, and Aarush followed by promising Rs 5 lakh from his winnings too, leaving everyone stunned by the outpouring of support.

ALSO READ: Rise And Fall Episode Update: Is Sangeeta Phogat Ready To Walk Out? Emotional Breakdown Sparks Buzz

From tears to generosity, Rise & Fall episode 2 packed more emotion than anyone expected. Episode 2 gave viewers the kind of reality TV that hits harder than any scripted drama, proving the show isn’t just drama, it’s real-life stories that stay with you long after the credits roll.

Watch daily new episodes of Rise and Fall for free, on Amazon MX Player at 12 PM and on Sony Entertainment Television at 10:30 PM.