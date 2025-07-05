Rishab Rikhiram Sharma Unveils 'The Burning Ghat,' A Soulful Sitar Tribute To Varanasi’s Eternal Flame

New Delhi: Renowned sitarist, composer, and performer Rishab Rikhiram Sharma has released his latest instrumental masterpiece titled The Burning Ghat, now available on all major streaming platforms, along with an evocative music video shot on location at the holy Manikarnika Ghat in Varanasi. More than a musical release, the piece is a deeply spiritual tribute to one of India’s most sacred cremation sites, a place where tradition, fire, and faith converge.

Known for his emotionally resonant compositions that fuse traditional Indian classical music with modern textures, Rishab calls this latest work "a sincere tribute to the purest fire that burnt at Manikarnika Ghat known to mankind to attain salvation."

“I want to make music that speaks across generations, something that heals, brings peace, and sparks pure joy," Rishab said, reflecting on the intention behind the track. "The Burning Ghat isn’t just a song, it’s a reflection of inner transformation, a sonic homage to death as a passage to eternity.”

From viral reinterpretations of Game of Thrones and Zara Zara to original compositions like Chanakya and Tandavam, Rishab has emerged as a trailblazer in India’s neo-classical movement. The Burning Ghat arrives shortly after his acclaimed Sitar for Mental Health India Tour, using music as a bridge for emotional healing.

With each release, Rishab Rikhiram Sharma continues to shape what many are calling the Sound of New India — a sound rooted in heritage, yet boldly reimagined for global audiences. His music resonates with both young listeners seeking authenticity and older generations who find comfort in tradition.

“Shot on the ghats of Varanasi, this song reflects a New India, where ancient wisdom meets modern expression,” he said. "I believe our roots don’t limit us; they give us wings to explore farther."

The Burning Ghat is more than a musical performance, it’s a meditative experience, a call to reflection, and a tribute to the eternal. As Rishab continues to push the boundaries of Indian classical music, he does so with an unwavering sense of purpose: to create music that heals, elevates, and endures.