Rishab Sharma Cancels India Tour Shows Amid Rising India-Pakistan Tensions: 'Nation Always Comes First'

New Delhi: Sitarist Rishab Sharma has announced the cancellation of his upcoming live performances in Indore, Bengaluru, Surat, and Kolkata due to escalating tensions between India and Pakistan following the brutal Pahalgam attack on April 22. The shows were part of his Sitar for Mental Health India Tour.

In a heartfelt social media post, Sharma emphasised that during such critical times, the nation must take precedence. He also assured fans that he would continue sharing his music online as a source of peace and connection.

His message read: “Dear Sitar For Mental Health Family – In light of the recent events and ongoing conflict, it is with a heavy heart that we must cancel our upcoming shows this month in Bengaluru, Surat, and Kolkata. These are moments that call for unity, reflection, and solidarity. Art can wait – humanity cannot. We must stand the tallest with our nation, prioritizing the safety, strength, and well-being of each other. Saare Jahaan Se Achha, Hindustan Hamara. With deep respect and gratitude to our Indian forces and troops, who ensure that we sleep in peace each night – your courage humbles us.”

He further added: “Though we may not meet in person for now, I will continue to offer my music online as a source of calm and connection in these challenging times. I love you all. We will return stronger, and when we do, we will celebrate life and music together. All refunds will be processed through District at the earliest. With love and strength. Har Har Mahadev.”

In the caption accompanying his post, Sharma wrote: “Sitar for Mental Health India Tour comes to an end Indore is also cancelled. Nation always first. I’m right here and will see you guys online I love you all dearly. All refunds will be processed in 5–7 days through @districtupdates.”

The decision was widely supported by social media users, who praised the musician’s sensitivity and solidarity during this difficult time.