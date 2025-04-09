Rishab Sharma’s Soulful Sitar Rendition Of 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' Leaves Delhi Spellbound — Watch Viral Musical Moment

Renowned sitarist and musical innovator Rishab Rikhiram Sharma has once again captivated hearts—this time with a stunning sitar rendition of the iconic Bollywood track Kal Ho Naa Ho. Performed at the Indira Gandhi Arena in New Delhi on April 6 as part of his Sitar for Mental Health India tour, the moving interpretation left the 14,000-strong audience in awe, while also lighting up the internet with admiration and emotional reactions.

Social media erupted with praise as fans flooded platforms with clips and comments. One Instagram user declared it the “BEST 70 SECONDS OF MY LIFE,” while another called it, “The therapy I never knew I needed.” Several users described the performance as “soulful” and “goosebump-inducing.” Even Kal Ho Naa Ho producer Karan Johar shared a reel of the performance on his Instagram story, further amplifying the magic.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Rishab reflected on the historic evening, writing, “14,000 hearts. One frequency. We made history in my hometown, Delhi. Still overwhelmed with gratitude after selling out the biggest indoor stadium in the country. Thank you to every soul who showed up and tuned in. A huge win for Indian Music! This is only the beginning. Sitar for Mental Health is more than a concert — it’s a movement, and it’s going global.”

The 26-year-old sitar maestro, trained under the legendary Pandit Ravi Shankar, has long been on a mission to make classical music relevant for younger audiences. Despite facing pushback from traditional purists, Rishab continues to push creative boundaries, fusing the ancient sounds of the sitar with modern sensibilities.

At a recent event, Rishab shared insights into his journey—how he draws inspiration from Indian classical legends as well as global icons like Kanye West and Playboi Carti. He also spoke about his passion for fashion and how he’s designing stylish performance wear for modern musicians.

From selling out India’s largest indoor arena to redefining what it means to be a classical musician in today's world, Rishab Sharma is not just making music—he’s creating a movement. And with his Sitar for Mental Health tour gaining traction globally, this is just the beginning of a revolutionary musical journey.