Rishab Shetty And Mythri Movie Makers Extends Warm Birthday Wishes To Jai Hanuman Director Prasanth Varma

New Delhi: Celebrated filmmaker Prasanth Varma, known for pushing creative boundaries in Indian cinema, was showered with warm birthday wishes from his Jai Hanuman team. The heartfelt message came via social media from the film's producers, Mythri Movie Makers, who are backing his latest mythological epic and Actor Rishab Shetty who will headline this Varma's next film.

Taking to their official social media handle, Mythri Movie Makers wrote: 'Wishing the creative powerhouse, director @PrasanthVarma a very Happy Birthday May your craft and stellar vision reach millions across the globe with the blessings of Lord Hanuman #JaiHanuman @shetty_rishab @MythriOfficial @ThePVCU @Tseries #TSeriesFilms.'

Take A Look At The Post:

Rishab Shetty also took to the story section of his Instagram handle to share his warm wishes to the director, writing, 'Happy Birthday Brother, wishing you great success ahead with Lord Hanumans blessings.'

Jai Hanuman, directed by Prasanth Varma , marks a significant addition to his cinematic universe and follows his previous mytho-superhero blockbuster HanuMan, which captured audiences with its unique storytelling and VFX-driven action.

Starring National-Award winning actor Rishab Shetty in the titular role, Jai Hanuman is expected to be a spiritual and cinematic continuation of Varma’s larger mythological universe.

Marking the beginning of the Indian superhero cinematic universe on a new scale, this first look poster promises the dawn of the world’s biggest superhero universe, rooted in rich Indian mythology.

Producers Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar, known for their commitment to quality, assures that Jai HanuMan will showcase unparalleled production values and top-notch technical standards like never before.