Rishab Shetty Balances Stardom And Family Life: Glimpse Into Actor-Director's Heartfelt Moments With His Loved Ones
Rishab Shetty, celebrated filmmaker and actor, proves his devotion to family through heartfelt moments, from spiritual rituals and intimate birthday celebrations to staying connected with his roots.
New Delhi: Rishab Shetty is not only an accomplished filmmaker and actor but also a devoted family man who prioritizes his loved ones despite his busy schedule. Take a look at five moments that highlight his commitment to family.
Seeking Blessings at a Temple with His Family
Rishab Shetty recently visited a temple with his family to seek blessings, demonstrating his spiritual nature and deep respect for traditions. Whether it’s before a film release or a significant life event, he ensures his family is part of these sacred moments, balancing faith with family.
Celebrating His Kids’ Birthdays with Love
In the Shetty household, birthdays are all about love and togetherness. Rishab makes sure to celebrate his children’s special days with intimate family gatherings instead of extravagant celebrity parties, focusing on building strong values and warm memories.
Cherishing Family Vacations
Despite his demanding schedule, Rishab Shetty always makes time for family vacations. Whether it’s a peaceful retreat or a cultural adventure, these trips allow him to bond with his wife and kids, away from the spotlight, creating lasting memories together.
Celebrating Festivals the Traditional Way
Rishab Shetty embraces festivals with his family, ensuring that they celebrate in a traditional manner. From performing rituals to enjoying festive meals, he helps his children stay connected to their cultural heritage. His social media often shares glimpses of these heartfelt celebrations, showing how much he values family traditions.
Staying Connected to His Hometown & Family Roots
Even with immense success, Rishab Shetty remains closely tied to his hometown. He often visits his native place to spend time with extended family and participate in local customs. His love for his roots is evident in both his personal life and films, showing that he never forgets where he came from.
