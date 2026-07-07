/Rishab Shetty birthday special: From selling water cans to building Rs 1500 cr Kantara franchise empire

New Delhi: Filmmaker-actor Rishab Shetty has become one of the most successful Pan-India faces with an incredible body of work backing his career graph. The National-award winning Kannada actor-director did several odd jobs before making it this big in the showbiz world. As he turns a yar older today, let's take a look at his impressive journey, lifestyle and net worth.
Rishab Shetty made his acting debut in Tuglak (2012), followed by Ulidavaru Kandante (2014). He made his directorial debut with Ricky (2016). But it was Kirik Party (2016) which earned him fame as it was a huge commercial success.
He is known for his roles in Bell Bottom, Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana, and Kantara franchise which was his highest-grossing directorial, and earned him the National Film Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role that year.
Rishab has an estimated net worth of around Rs 70 to 90 crore. His biggest success, the Kantara franchise crossing the Rs 1500 crore globally - he built a massive empire rooted in storytelling and not just huge screen spectacle.
While many celebrities lead a lavish lifestyle, Rishab largely is connected to his native in coastal Karnataka with his family. While most of his personal life updates are away from the media attention. His Rishab Foundation, he has been strengthening government schools, giving scholarships to deserving students, and encouraging community development. It’s his spirit of preserving traditions and giving back to society that has made him one of the most grounded souls in the industry.
He did his schooling in Kundapura and later joined Vijaya College, Bengaluru to pursue B.Com. He started his theatre journey by doing yakshagana plays in his hometown actively while studying in Bengaluru. He also acquired a diploma in film direction from the Government Film and TV Institute in Bangalore.
Not many know that soon after his graduation, Rishab Shetty worked several odd jobs like selling water cans, real estate and did hotel work while also trying for roles in movies. He also acquired a diploma in film direction from the Government Film and TV Institute in Bangalore and started working as a clap boy, then as a spot boy, and then was an assistant director. He met Rakshit Shetty while working in the industry, they became friends later on.
The success of Kantara reshaped the industry’s understanding on how audiences want films to be. He brought a franchise that proved that rooted, cultural stories can also resonate with people across the globe. The Kantara franchise has grossed an estimated Rs 1,300 crore to Rs 1,350 crore at the worldwide box office. With digital, satellite, and ancillary rights are included, the franchise's total valuation is estimated at nearly Rs 1500 crore.
Kantara (2022) the original Kannada action-thriller grossed approximately Rs 400 to Rs 450 crore worldwide. Kantara: Chapter 1 (2025), the prequel expanded the franchise's scale significantly, grossing an estimated Rs 850 to Rs 852 crore globally.
Even as anticipation builds for his next big upcoming projects, be it Jai Hanuman or The Pride of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Rishab Shetty fans are keenly awaiting his big releases with powerful storytelling experience.
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